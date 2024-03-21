TCS Signs 'Multi-Million Dollar' Deal With Denmark’s Ramboll
TCS will deliver services to manage Ramboll’s cloud and data centers, application development and maintenance.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has bagged a seven-year "multi-million dollar" deal from Denmark-based Ramboll to modernise and streamline the company’s IT operating model.
TCS will deliver services to manage Ramboll's cloud and data centres, application development and maintenance, cybersecurity and digital workplace, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
The exact amount of the deal has not been disclosed.
Ramboll—a global architecture, engineering, and consulting company—said the deal will set a digital foundation for its business growth, help reduce its climate footprint, and increase scalability.
TCS will help reduce costs and realise economies of scale within Ramboll’s IT estate. This will be achieved by streamlining and consolidating the IT architecture and operations structure, the Tata Group company said.
The Mumbai-headquartered software giant will induct more than 300 Ramboll IT employees in 12 countries.
"The partnership shall help Ramboll with a scalable, future-ready IT platform driving business agility," V Rajanna, president-technology, software and services, said in a statement. "TCS will leverage the power of data, cloud, and analytics to help Ramboll drive intelligent business transformation and enterprise-wide growth."
The company has been present in Denmark for over 30 years.
String Of European Deals
In the last two months, TCS has bagged major deals from European clients for cloud-related services, including from another Danish firm, Nuuday, and U.K.-based the Co-operative Group Ltd.
It enabled Euroclear Finland, the National Central Securities Depository of Finland, to integrate its core platform with the European securities settlement engine.
The company secured a multi-year contract from Europ Assistance to provide end-to-end enterprise IT application services.
The software-maker signed a new 15-year contract with Aviva Plc., expanding on their near two-decade alliance to service millions of customers of the U.K.’s biggest insurer.
