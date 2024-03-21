TCS Signs 'Multi-Million Dollar' Deal With Denmark’s Ramboll

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has bagged a seven-year "multi-million dollar" deal from Denmark-based Ramboll to modernise and streamline the company’s IT operating model.

TCS will deliver services to manage Ramboll's cloud and data centres, application development and maintenance, cybersecurity and digital workplace, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The exact amount of the deal has not been disclosed.

Ramboll—a global architecture, engineering, and consulting company—said the deal will set a digital foundation for its business growth, help reduce its climate footprint, and increase scalability.

TCS will help reduce costs and realise economies of scale within Ramboll’s IT estate. This will be achieved by streamlining and consolidating the IT architecture and operations structure, the Tata Group company said.

The Mumbai-headquartered software giant will induct more than 300 Ramboll IT employees in 12 countries.