TCS Rejects 30,000 Layoff Claims After IT Employees Union Protests: Report
The layoff is limited to 2% of its global workforce that comes up to 12,000 positions, TCS reportedly clarified.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. on Wednesday reportedly rejected the claim that it is planning to lay off 30,000 employees, according to a report. This comes after the Union of IT & ITES Employees staged a protest across different cities on Tuesday.
The protestors demanded that TCS withdraw its decision and requested the government to intervene as they warned that the actual number of layoffs could be higher than disclosed.
However, the IT giant rejected the claims in a statement to Financial Express, and said that the layoff is limited to 2% of its global workforce that comes up to 12,000 positions.
“Union of IT and ITES Employees protested today in Chennai against the announced TCS layoff of 12,000 employees and the government inaction,” UNITE said on X formerly known as Twitter.
Union of IT And ITES Employees protested tofay in Chennai against the announced TCS layoff of 12000 employees and the government inaction. pic.twitter.com/E3kDPLUZVW— UNITE (@UNITEITORG) August 19, 2025
“TCS is in the process of laying off staff at senior and managerial levels. At the end of this, nearly 30,000 to 40,000 staff may lose their jobs,” The New Indian Express quoted an official of UNITE as saying.
Additionally, the report stated that the company is hiring freshers at 80-85% lower pay to replace the experienced employees.
Among the unions other demands is the need to upskill the existing employees instead of discarding them.