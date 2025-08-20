TCS Rejects 30,000 Layoff Claims After IT Employees Union Protests: Report

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. on Wednesday reportedly rejected the claim that it is planning to lay off 30,000 employees, according to a report. This comes after the Union of IT & ITES Employees staged a protest across different cities on Tuesday.

The protestors demanded that TCS withdraw its decision and requested the government to intervene as they warned that the actual number of layoffs could be higher than disclosed.

However, the IT giant rejected the claims in a statement to Financial Express, and said that the layoff is limited to 2% of its global workforce that comes up to 12,000 positions.

“Union of IT and ITES Employees protested today in Chennai against the announced TCS layoff of 12,000 employees and the government inaction,” UNITE said on X formerly known as Twitter.