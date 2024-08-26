TCS North America Head Suresh Muthuswami Resigns

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsTCS North America Head Suresh Muthuswami Resigns
This marks the first senior executive exit after new Chief Executive Officer K. Krithivasan took over.

26 Aug 2024, 10:15 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>TCS House in Mumbai. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.’s Chairman for North America region, Suresh Muthuswami, has resigned from his role, after a 26-year-long stint at the information technology major. This also marks the first senior executive exit after new Chief Executive Officer K Krithivasan took over. 

“We can confirm that Suresh Muthuswami has decided to leave TCS after a 26 year career in the company. We wish him all the best,” the company said in a statement.

Muthuswami oversaw TCS’ largest market in driving business growth, strengthening customer relationships, and helping clients in their digital transformation journeys, according to the company website. Prior to becoming Chairman of North America, he was president and global head of Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Platforms at TCS. 

In this role, he was responsible for creating a vision, driving digital and business strategy, overseeing business and digital transformation efforts for clients, and leading TCS global service delivery across financial services and insurance.

He previously served as the global insurance and healthcare leader for TCS. He worked extensively with C-Suite leaders at Global 1,000 clients, helping design and oversee key transformation programs. 

Prior to joining TCS, Muthuswami led a technology group in India, ran the global program management for a large engagement in the UK, and worked at a start-up consulting company, helping it grow revenues to more than $15 million in two years.

The IT industry, at large, is seeing high attrition at the senior executive level. Peers Infosys Ltd. and Wipro Ltd. too have witnessed multiple exits in the last couple of years, amid downturn in the industry. 

