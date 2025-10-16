TCS Layoffs: 'We Will Continue To Evaluate People,' Says HR Head

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has confirmed it has "released" approximately 1% of its workforce, or about 6,000 employees, as part of an ongoing restructuring effort.

The company’s chief HR officer, Sudeep Kunnumal, addressed investor and media concerns, stating the firm is not pursuing a targeted layoff number, but will continue to evaluate employee performance in line with its strategic pivot toward becoming an "AI-led technology services company."

Speaking during the recent Q2 earnings call, Kunnumal dismissed widespread rumours suggesting potential job cuts could reach 50,000 to 80,000 as "extremely exaggerated." He clarified the involuntary attrition is currently at the 1% mark, putting the company midway through its estimated total workforce reduction of 2% announced earlier this year.

"We are not chasing a target. We'll continue to evaluate everyone after all the investment in learning and development that we have done," Kunnumal stated. He confirmed the current exits primarily affect mid- and senior-level employees whose skills could not be redeployed in the right roles within the organisation.

To a question whether there will be no involuntary attrition beyond the 1% number, Kunnumal replied they estimate the attrition to be 2%. "We are currently at 1%, and we will continue to evaluate people whom we can redeploy – whom we are not redeploying, and those are the people that we will release," said Kunnumal.