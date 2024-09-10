TCS Inks Deal With UK's Mansfield Building Society To Digitally Transform Business

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has inked a deal with Mansfield Building Society, a financial institution based in the United Kingdom, to digitally transform its business.

As part of the agreement, TCS will deploy its state-of-the-art digital banking solution, TCS BaNCS, to transform Mansfield's core banking operations, according to an exchange filing.

The Indian IT firm will also use its Digital Home Lending Solution to "streamline the mortgage value chain, from application to completion and beyond".

Established in 1870, Mansfield is one of the traditional building societies of the UK that have operated as community-led financial institutions.