TCS Denies Report On Losing Marks & Spencer Contract Due To Cyberattack Failures

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. denied a UK media report that said apparel retailer Marks & Spencer ditched the Indian IT outsourcing giant, accused of being at fault for its devastating cyberattack earlier this year.

M&S, which lost an estimated GBP 300 million from the hack, ended a long-running contract with TCS to operate its technology helpdesk in July, The Telegraph newspaper reported.

"The report published by The Telegraph is misleading, with factual inaccuracies including the size of the contract and the continuity of TCS's work for Marks & Spencer (M&S)," the IT company said in a statement late Sunday.

TCS claimed the service desk contract with M&S followed a regular competitive tender process initiated in January, with the retailer opting to proceed with other partners much before the cyber incident in April. "These matters are hence clearly unrelated."

"The commercial aspect of the service desk area also represents an insignificant part of TCS's overall engagement with M&S. TCS continues to work on numerous other areas, in its role as a strategic partner for M&S and is proud of this longstanding partnership," the statement said.