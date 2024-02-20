TCS Chief Says No Cutting Down On Hiring; But Wants To End Work From Home

'I believe work from home/hybrid model is not the right way to grow both individually as well as for organizations. As an organization, we value collaboration and camaraderie and this cannot be achieved through Zoom calls or other online medium. Also, as much 30-40% of our associates have joined us since the pandemic and if they don't come to the office, how do they learn these values and organizational cultures?" he said.

'Because the most important learning comes from seeing how seniors are doing a job. We are not for work from home, because we believe that working from office is the right way of working. Almost 100% of our customers are keen to get their workforce back to office and almost every one of them believes that the right thing to do is work from office,' the CEO added.