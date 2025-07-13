TCS CFO Claims Wage Hikes A 'Priority'; Focus To Be On Growth With Profitability

Delivering wage hikes for its over 6 lakh employees is a 'priority' for TCS, the country's largest IT services company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Samir Seksaria has said. Speaking to PTI, after the release of the June quarter results, where the business witnessed headwinds on growth and margins, Seksaria made it clear that TCS will focus on growth with profitability.

The company showed a 6 per cent increase in net on non-core income as demand got impacted due to macroeconomic and geopolitical troubles, and deferred its annual wage hikes that typically set in from April. Stating that TCS has rarely resorted to deferring wage hikes unlike peers, Seksaria said, 'My priority is getting back to the wage hike.' He, however, did not specify when the hikes will be delivered.