Business NewsBusinessTCC Concept Acquires Online Furniture Firm Pepperfry In Undisclosed Value, Shares Hit Upper Circuit
ADVERTISEMENT

TCC Concept Acquires Online Furniture Firm Pepperfry In Undisclosed Value, Shares Hit Upper Circuit

Pepperfry's acquisition is expected to support TCC's presence in the e-commerce and digital marketplace space, the company stated.

19 Sep 2025, 01:51 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>TCC Concept acquires Pepperfry. (Representative image: Envato)</p></div>
TCC Concept acquires Pepperfry. (Representative image: Envato)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

TCC Concept Ltd. on Friday announced the acquisition of furniture-major Pepperfry Ltd., as per an exchange filing.

The company has completed a term sheet to acquire 100% of Pepperfry's equity stake, they informed. "The transaction is subject to completion of satisfactory due diligence of Pepperfry, execution of definitive agreements and fulfilment of the conditions as may be applicable from time to time," the filing stated.

Pepperfry's acquisition is expected to support TCC's presence in the e-commerce and digital marketplace space, the company stated. "By integrating Pepperfry's established furniture and home goods marketplace with TCC's innovation and digital expertise, the company aims to enhance customer experience, create operational synergies, and unlock new growth opportunities," they stated.

This acquisition is in line with TCC's vision of building scalable and technology enabled consumer platforms, as per the filing.

ALSO READ

Importers Of High-End Furniture, Electronics, Leather Goods Under ED Scanner
Opinion
Importers Of High-End Furniture, Electronics, Leather Goods Under ED Scanner
Read More

TCC Share Price Today

TCC Concept Acquires Online Furniture Firm Pepperfry In Undisclosed Value, Shares Hit Upper Circuit

The scrip is stuck in a 5% upper circuit at Rs 543.35, as of 01:45 p.m. This compares to a 0.39% decline in the BSE Sensex index.

It has fallen 6.67% on a year-to-date basis, but has risen 2.64% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.19 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 61.79.

No analysts currently track this counter, as per Bloomberg data.

ALSO READ

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty Decline; Adani Power Shares Surge On SEBI Clean Chit, Vodafone Idea Up 12%
Opinion
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty Decline; Adani Power Shares Surge On SEBI Clean Chit, Vodafone Idea Up 12%
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT