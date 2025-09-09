Tax On Sin Goods Won’t Be Cut, Single GST Rate Seen As Future Move, Says CBIC Chairman

Central Board of Indirect Taxes Chairman Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, while speaking at the NDTV Profit GST Conclave, said that the central government’s stand on sin goods is that the tax will not be lowered. However, beyond the 40%, an additional levy will be imposed under constitutional provisions.

Agarwal added that somewhere in the future when the socio-economic conditions of the country are different, another reform can be carried out by eliminating the merit rate of 5% and retaining only one standard rate. He said that a single GST rate can lead to many benefits, including the removal of inverted duty structures.

Agarwal explained that this depends on achieving income parity across the population, which may be years away. Until then, the current rate structure will remain, keeping certain goods at lower rates for affordability.