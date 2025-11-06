Tax Hack: Groww IPO Wealth May Flow Into Bengaluru Real Estate, Says Anand K Rathi
With the Groww IPO estimated to create Rs 2,500 crore in employee wealth, a little-known tax exemption could push hundreds of crores into property purchases, especially near the company's office in Bengaluru East, believes Anand K Rathi.
The MIRA Money co-founder stated in a post on LinkedIn that the mainboard offer could set off a buying frenzy in the real estate market, with a tax-saving provision tucked inside the Income Tax Act Section 54F.
One of his clients, a key employee at Groww, recently asked whether there was a way to save tax on selling shares post-IPO. His chartered accountant offered a simple answer: If you sell Groww shares and use the proceeds to buy a residential property, you can claim exemption on long-term capital gains tax under Section 54F.
Key rules of Section 54F, as Rathi highlights:
Exemption is capped at Rs 10 crore.
The seller must not own more than one residential property at the time of sale.
Non-residents can also claim it — but the house must be purchased in India.
The tax break applies only to the portion of the sale proceeds invested in the new property.
So Why Bengaluru East?
According to Rathi, if even 20% of employees use Section 54F to avoid capital gains tax and start home shopping near Groww's office, real estate demand could surge, translating into over Rs 500 crore in fresh property investments.
And because the tax exemption applies to properties bought up to one year before the sale, realtors may see activity pick up immediately.
Rathi also flags key considerations for Groww employees:
The exemption works only if the investment qualifies as long-term, meaning shares must be held 12 months after listing.
If buying property to save tax, remember stock prices may fluctuate by the time of sale.
Don’t overshoot your budget just because tax is being saved.
Those already holding two houses may need to sell one and use Section 54 to adjust gains.
Engage a competent financial advisor.