Tax Hack: Groww IPO Wealth May Flow Into Bengaluru Real Estate, Says Anand K Rathi

With the Groww IPO estimated to create Rs 2,500 crore in employee wealth, a little-known tax exemption could push hundreds of crores into property purchases, especially near the company's office in Bengaluru East, believes Anand K Rathi.

The MIRA Money co-founder stated in a post on LinkedIn that the mainboard offer could set off a buying frenzy in the real estate market, with a tax-saving provision tucked inside the Income Tax Act Section 54F.

One of his clients, a key employee at Groww, recently asked whether there was a way to save tax on selling shares post-IPO. His chartered accountant offered a simple answer: If you sell Groww shares and use the proceeds to buy a residential property, you can claim exemption on long-term capital gains tax under Section 54F.

Key rules of Section 54F, as Rathi highlights: