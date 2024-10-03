Tax Crackdown Links NGOs To Foreign Funding And Joint Agendas: Report

A recent investigation by the Income Tax Department has drawn significant attention to the interconnectedness of several prominent non-governmental organisations in India, following a crackdown on their operations.

The probe, initiated after searches on Sept. 7, 2022, at the offices of Oxfam, Centre for Policy Research, Environics Trust, Legal Initiative for Forest and Environment, and Care India Solution for Sustainable Development, alleges that these NGOs have been involved in activities that stall major economic and developmental projects in the country.

The investigation, detailed in documents reviewed by The Indian Express, reveals that over 75% of the funding for four of the five NGOs came from foreign sources over a five-year span. This reliance on international donations is claimed to be influencing their operational agendas within India. The Income Tax Department's findings suggest that the organisations are not only financially intertwined, but also share key personnel, further linking them in their missions.

According to the IT letters, which span over 100 pages each, there are serious allegations against these NGOs regarding violations of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act. These include discrepancies in their annual returns and potential misutilisation of foreign funds. Following these findings, the FCRA licences for these organisations were revoked, leading to ongoing legal battles in the Delhi High Court.