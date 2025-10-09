Tata Trustees To Meet On Oct 10 On 'Routine Matters' Amid Rift, Sources Say
The trustees are likely to discuss board appointments in Tata Group companies.
Tata Trustees will meet on Friday, Oct. 10, to focus on routine trust-related matters, as per sources. The trustees are likely to discuss board appointments in Tata Group companies.
The renewal of trustee terms is unlikely to come up at the meeting, sources told NDTV Profit.
Efforts are being taken to calm tensions and balance the ongoing power play within Tata Trust, they said.
Top Tata Trusts leaders have dialed the government as internal tensions widen within one of India’s most powerful philanthropic and corporate institutions. Amid escalating discord among trustees, the Centre has taken cognisance of the rift and advised Tata Trusts to maintain institutional stability and resolve differences internally.
According to the sources, four senior Tata Group leaders —Noel Tata, Venu Srinivasan, N. Chandrasekaran, and Darius Khambata — briefed top Cabinet ministers on the internal discord at Tata Trusts during an hour-long, conciliatory meeting held at a minister’s residence in New Delhi Tuesday evening.
The leaders are understood to have flagged that some trustees are seeking greater control over the Tata Sons board, raising concerns about governance and decision-making autonomy.