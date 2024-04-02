Tata Technologies, BMW Form Joint Venture For Automotive Software
The Tata Technologies’ JV will deliver automotive software and IT solutions to BMW Group, as well as development centres in Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai.
Tata Technologies Ltd. and BMW Group have formed a joint venture to deliver automotive software and IT solutions for the German carmaker.
The engineering research & development firm will initially incorporate the joint venture as a wholly owned subsidiary, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. Once the closing conditions are met by both the companies, BMW will invest in the incorporated firm to hold 50% of the equity shares. The company will then become a part of BMW Group’s global network of software and IT hubs.
The call-and-put option to shareholders, shareholder-reserved matters and other standard clauses on management of the company have been included in the agreement.
The joint venture will aid BMW Group in engineering premium products, delivering digital experiences for its customers and propelling its digital transformation journey. The focus will be on delivering automotive software, including software-defined vehicle solutions for its premium vehicles and digital transformation solutions for its IT business.
"Our collaboration with BMW Group demonstrates our commitment to providing top-tier solutions in automotive software and digital engineering to customers across the world," Warren Harris, chief executive officer of Tata Technologies, said. "Aligned with our vision of engineering a better world, we're excited to bring our expertise to the forefront."
From the inception of the JV, 100 Tata Technologies professionals will ensure robust and immediate contributions to auto software projects. The JV will also set up automotive software development hubs in Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai.
"The expansion of international DevOps hubs has clearly proved to be a successful model for the BMW Group," Alexander Buresch, senior vice president at BMW Group, said. "We have found a strong and valued technology partner in Tata Technologies and are now also expanding our footprint in India."
In 2022, L&T Technology Services Ltd. a five-year, multi-million-dollar deal from the Munich-based carmaker to provide high-end engineering services for the company’s suite of infotainment consoles targeted for its family of hybrid vehicles.
Shares of Tata Technologies were trading 4.15% higher on the NSE, compared to a flat benchmark Nifty 50 at 3.24 p.m.