Tata Technologies, BMW Form Joint Venture For Automotive Software

Tata Technologies Ltd. and BMW Group have formed a joint venture to deliver automotive software and IT solutions for the German carmaker.

The engineering research & development firm will initially incorporate the joint venture as a wholly owned subsidiary, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. Once the closing conditions are met by both the companies, BMW will invest in the incorporated firm to hold 50% of the equity shares. The company will then become a part of BMW Group’s global network of software and IT hubs.

The call-and-put option to shareholders, shareholder-reserved matters and other standard clauses on management of the company have been included in the agreement.

The joint venture will aid BMW Group in engineering premium products, delivering digital experiences for its customers and propelling its digital transformation journey. The focus will be on delivering automotive software, including software-defined vehicle solutions for its premium vehicles and digital transformation solutions for its IT business.