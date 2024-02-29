Tata, Taiwan's PSMC To Set Up India's First Chip Fab Unit In Gujarat's Dholera

Tata Group's joint venture with Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. will set up India’s first chip fabrication unit in Gujarat’s Dholera.The facility will come up with an investment of Rs Rs 91,000 crore and have a capacity of wafers per month, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said after a cabinet meeting on Thursday. Each wafer has bout 5,000 chips.This is a developing story