Tata Steel's Kalinganagar Expansion To Make Odisha Its Top Investment Hub

Tata Steel Ltd. on Monday said Odisha would emerge as the company’s single-largest investment destination after the phase-II expansion of its Kalinganagar plant from 3 million tonnes per annum to 8 mtpa. The steel major has invested Rs 27,000 in phase-II of the Kalinganagar plant expansion, and the company is on the verge of commissioning its expanded capacity at the unit, it said in a release.