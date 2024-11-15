Tata Steel's Ferro Alloys Unit Becomes The First In India To Publish Environmental Product Declaration

In a first in the country's ferrochrome industry, Tata Steel's Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division on Friday announced the publication of its environmental product declaration for ferrochrome, stating that it will help the company in its journey towards sustainable business practices.

The EPD is a Type III eco-label that provides transparent, third-party verified data on the product's environmental impact based on a full lifecycle assessment.

This step is part of Tata Steel's broader strategy to offer its customers sustainable solutions, while meeting global environmental standards, the company said in a press release on Friday.

Ferrochrome, a critical input for stainless steel production, is used extensively across multiple industries.

By publishing the EPD for ferrochrome, Tata Steel provides detailed insights into the product's environmental performance, helping customers make informed, and sustainable choices, it said.