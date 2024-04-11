Tata Steel UK Plant Workers Vote For Strike Action

The company said that since its announcement in January of the company’s plans to invest GBP 1.25 billion and to restructure the UK business, it started a formal information sharing and consultation process with the trade unions, which continues in an “open, collaborative and constructive fashion.” “While the GBP 1.25 billion commitment with the UK government will ensure a long-term viable future for low-CO2 steelmaking in the UK, our current business is unsustainable, reporting losses of more than GBP 1 million a day. This investment is critical as much of our existing iron and steel making operation in Port Talbot is at the end of its life, is unreliable and inefficient, and it was for this reason that we had to cease our coke-making operations on March 20.