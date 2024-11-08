Tata Steel To JSW Steel: Supreme Court Order On Mining Royalty Spell Relief For These Companies

On Nov. 8, the Supreme Court of India gave the government two months to carry out a public consultation process, and reconsider how mining royalties are calculated. The top court highlighted concerns on the 'compounding' or 'cascading' effect of the current mining regulations. It stated that the regulations violated Article 14 of the Constitution that guaranteed the right to equality.

The Supreme Court has stated that the current computation method results in payment of royalty on royalty and causes excessive financial burden on mining leaseholders.

This comes after the August 2024 judgment that allowed state governments to tax mining royalties paid by companies on a retrospective basis.