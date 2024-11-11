Tata Steel To JSW Steel: Over Half Of Nifty Metal Companies See Earnings Downgrades For FY25

There is vast difference between the net profit growth that analysts expected from Nifty Metal constituents at the start of fiscal 2025, compared to today.

As per data analysed by NDTV Profit, at the start of the financial year, analysts expected net profits of all Nifty Metal companies to grow on an annual basis. However with first half of the year gone by, 57% of the Nifty Metal index constituents have seen earnings downgrades, with seven companies expected to see lower or negative net profit growth in FY25 now.