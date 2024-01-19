Tata Steel To Shut Port Talbot Blast Furnaces As Part Of U.K. Restructuring Plan

Port Talbot’s two high-emission blast furnaces and coke ovens would close in a phased manner, with the first blast furnace closing around mid-2024, Tata Steel Ltd. said.

The remaining heavy-end assets would wind down during the second half of 2024, it said.

Tata Steel will commence statutory consultation in a bid to transform and restructure its U.K. business as part of plans to reverse more than a decade of losses and transition to greener business operations.

Up to 2,800 employees are expected to be potentially affected, out of which around 2,500 roles would be impacted in the next 18 months, the Tata Group company said in an exchange filing on Friday.

The company is the largest steelmaker in the U.K., with primary steelmaking at Port Talbot in south Wales that employs more than 8,000 people and has an annual crude steel capacity of 5 million tonne.

Under the transformation plan, Tata Steel will invest £1.25 billion in Electric Arc Furnace technology at the plant and undertake asset upgrades to secure long-term, high-quality production.

The investment will involve £500 million from the U.K. government. The company has begun engineering design work and construction planning for the project.

The plans follow detailed discussions with the British trade union representative body, U.K. Steel Committee, and its advisors.

Despite their demand to keep the blast furnace running, the company said its continued production is not feasible or affordable.