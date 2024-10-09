Tata Steel, SAIL Margins Contracted, Ebitda Rise Likely For NMDC, Say Analysts

Weak metal pricing for the majority of the second quarter of financial year 2025, is expected to impact earnings of companies like Tata Steel Ltd., Steel Authority of India Ltd. and Jindal Stainless Ltd.

Both ferrous and non ferrous segments are expected to see a sequential margin contraction, as per brokerages.

Axis Securities Ltd. expects Tata Steel and SAIL to see an 8% year-on-year decline in realisations. However, the impact of lower prices may be partially mitigated by reduced coking coal costs.