Tata Steel Receives Rs 2,410.89 Crore Demand From Odisha Authorities Over Chrome Ore Dispatch Shortfall

It must be noted that the It is pertinent to note that Tata Steel has already challenged a similar demand raised by the State for the 4th year amounting to Rs 1902,72,53,760 by way of a writ petition filed before the Orissa High Court, registered as WP(C) No. 22431 of 2025.

The Court, by its order dated Aug. 14, 2025, granted an interim stay restraining the government authorities from taking coercive action. The interim protection was further extended on Sept. 2, 2025, and remains in effect until the next hearing.

Tata Steel said it will continue to take all necessary steps to safeguard its legal and commercial interests in the matter.