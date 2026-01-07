Tata Steel Q3 Update: Production Jump Spurs Higher Delivery Volumes

Tata Steel Ltd. achieved its 'best-ever quarterly' crude steel production in the October-December period, leading to higher deliveries.

Local production jumped 12% both on an annual and sequential basis to 6.34 million tons, primarily aided by higher output at Jamshedpur and Kalinganagar facilities, according to provisional business updates disclosed to the stock exchanges on Wednesday.

Improved production led to 'best-ever quarterly' deliveries and Tata Steel India crossed the 6 million ton mark for the first time. Deliveries were up 9% QoQ and 14% YoY, primarily aided by strong sales in the domestic market, the statement said.

Tata Steel Netherlands liquid steel production came in at 1.68 million tons and deliveries were 1.4 million tons. Seasonal factors and subdued market dynamics led to lower deliveries on a sequential basis.

Deliveries from operations in Thailand improved by 5% YoY primarily driven by strong domestic rebar sales.