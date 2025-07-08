Tata Steel Q1 Update: Domestic Production Flat, Delivery Volumes Fall

Tata Steel Ltd.'s domestic crude steel production was largely flat year-on-year and sales fell 3.8% in the first quarter of the current fiscal, according to provisional business updates released on Tuesday.

Production stood at 5.26 million tonnes in the April-June period, compared to 5.27 MT in the same period last year. India sales came in at 4.75 MT, down from 4.94 MT reported in the previous fiscal.

The decline in finished goods production was due to maintenance-related shutdowns in Jamshedpur as well as Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd. However, the company has resumed Neelachal Ispat Nigam and the reline of G Blast Furnace is progressing and expected to be completed in July 2025.

In the first quarter, automotive and special products vertical deliveries rose 4% to 0.77 MT. Branded products and retail vertical deliveries were at 1.46 MT for the quarter ended June. Industrial products and projects vertical deliveries for the quarter under review was at 1.6 MT.

The engineering segment witnessed growth of 5% year-on-year due to improved volumes to oil and gas and railways. The gross merchandise value from e-commerce platforms rose 39% to Rs 1,350 crore.