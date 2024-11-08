Why Tata Steel Expects To See Weaker Sequential Performance In Third Quarter

Narendran noted while domestic steel prices had risen in October, they were nowhere close to the July levels. Prices were unlikely to reach July levels until December, which would lead to average steel prices in the third quarter remaining lower than in the July-September quarter.

While domestic demand remained strong, construction demand continued to be lacklustre this year, due to the impact of elections, the CEO said. However, he expects the situation to improve between January-June 2025.

Auto demand had slipped in the last few quarters, he noted but hopes it will pick up in the next few months.

All these factors would cause Tata Steel's realisations to be lower by Rs 2,000 per tonne quarter-on-quarter in Q3. However, the company could get some benefit on the cost front, as it was expecting coking coal prices to be $20 per tonne lower on a quarterly basis in the next quarter.