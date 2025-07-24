Tata Sons FY25 Results: Profit Falls 24%, Revenue Declines 12%

India's largest conglomerate, Tata Sons, saw its total revenue dip by 12% to Rs 38,834.58 crore in the financial year 2024-25. The group had revenue of Rs 43,893 crore in the previous year on the back of other income of Rs 20,036 crore. The other income in the previous year was on account of proceeds from the buyback of shares of TCS.

Profit for the year also dipped by 24% to Rs 26,231.74 crore from 34,653.98 crore. The holding company for the Tata group companies earns most of its revenue from dividends received from its group companies.

Dividend income for the year rose to Rs 36,149.05 crore from Rs 21,528.94 crore in the previous year. Its flagship arm, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., accounted for Rs 32,184.19 crore of the dividend income earned during the year.