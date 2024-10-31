Tata Power To Bid For Hybrid Solar-Wind Projects On Way To Business Transition

Tata Power Co. will try to secure hybrid projects in the renewable energy space, as it aims to achieve nearly 70% green energy generation target by 2030, according to Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Praveer Sinha.

"We mainly bid for hybrid projects of solar and wind or a combination of fixed duration renewable project, which contains solar, wind and battery and pump storage (hydro)," Sinha told NDTV Profit, adding, "We have a clear and detailed action plan to achieve the 70% target."

The new 2 gigawatt cell plant at Tirunelveli will start production by November and the full impact of module and cell plant stabilisation will come in the fourth quarter, he said.

The CEO expects Tata Power to deliver consistent revenue growth of 10% on a consolidated basis annually and even more than that in some segments like rooftop solar.