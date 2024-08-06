Tata Power Spends Rs 830 Crore For 40% Stake In Khorluchhu Hydro Power

Tata Power Co. is set to acquire a 40% stake in Khorlochhu Hydro Power Ltd. for approximately Rs 830 crore, according to an exchange filing posted on the BSE on Tuesday.

KHPL will become an associate company of Tata Power after the acquisition. The acquisition will take place through a cash consideration in one or more tranches, for which a share purchase agreement will also be executed between the company and the existing shareholder of KHPL. The first tranche is tentatively to be completed within six months.

The firm will work on the development of a 600 MW Khorlochhu Hydro Power Project in Bhutan, with a total investment of Rs 6,900 crore.

"This project will support Tata Power to accelerate its clean and green energy transition," the company said.

The firm will partner with Druk Green Power Corp. to develop 600 MW.