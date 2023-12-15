Tata Power Solar Signs Rs 418 Crore Pact With NTPC

Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd. has signed a pact with NTPC Ltd. to supply solar photovoltaic modules.

The wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. will supply 152 MWp DCR solar photovoltaic modules, worth Rs 418 crore, for NTPC's Nokh Solar Park at Rajasthan's Pokaran.

NTPC is developing the 735-MW Nokh Solar Park and the entire project will utilise DCR category Bi-Facial Mono-PERC modules.

"The solar panels, including the solar cells and modules, of these DCR solar PV modules are being manufactured in India in adherence to the Domestic Content Requirement policy. TPSSL’s solar cell and module manufacturing plant in Bengaluru will supply 152 MWp DCR solar PV modules for this project," the company said in a statement.

