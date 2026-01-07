Tata Power Renewable To Build India’s Largest Ingot And Wafer Plant In Andhra Pradesh

Tata Power Renewable Energy is set to establish a greenfield 10GW ingot and wafer manufacturing facility — the country’s largest — with an investment of Rs 6,675 crore at Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. Ingots and wafers are critical raw materials for semiconductor chips, solar cells, and modules.

The state government has allocated 200 acres at the Iffco Kisan Special Economic Zone for the project, with 120 acres earmarked for the plant and 80 acres reserved for future expansion. The initiative aligns with the Centre’s policy to boost domestic solar equipment manufacturing and reduce reliance on China for key components.

The State Investment Promotion Board, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, approved the project on Tuesday, following clearance by the State Investment Promotion Committee last week. Cabinet approval is expected this week.

According to TPREL’s detailed project report, the facility will create employment for 1,000 people. Andhra Pradesh will also provide land for a captive 200 MW green energy plant to power the unit — a key factor in securing the investment, a senior official told ET.

“Andhra Pradesh is proud to host yet another landmark investment from the Tata group,” said state IT minister Nara Lokesh, who heads the cabinet committee on employment generation. “This project is a strong vote of confidence in our state’s policy stability, infrastructure readiness, and commitment to clean energy manufacturing.”

TPREL had earlier considered sites in Gopalpur and Cuttack in Odisha. Andhra Pradesh ultimately won the project by offering ready land and proximity to Krishnapatnam port. Nellore is emerging as a solar manufacturing hub, with companies like Premier Energies, Websol, and Voltsun planning projects there. ReNew is also setting up a 6GW ingot and wafer plant in the state.

On March 7 last year, Tata Power Renewable signed an MoU with Andhra Pradesh to invest up to Rs 49,000 crore in renewable energy projects. This is the first manufacturing project under that agreement.

TPREL has already developed several large-scale renewable projects across India, including a 300 MW facility in Dholera (Gujarat), a 400 MW unit in Pavagada (Karnataka), a 450 MW plant in Bikaner (Rajasthan), and a 431 MW DC utility in Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh).