Tata Power Renewable, Tata Communications Ink Rs 105 Crore Pact To Set Up Captive Solar Project

"We partner with Tata Communications to support their transition to renewable energy and duly enable their progress in the digital ecosystem arena for being a market leader in Commtech space. Our customised green energy solutions such as group captive solar will not only reduce operating costs but also increase energy efficiency," TPREL CEO and MD Deepesh Nanda said.

TPREL, an arm of Tata Power, has achieved a milestone by surpassing a capacity of over 1.5 gigawatts (GW) in group captive projects.