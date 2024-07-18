Tata Power Renewable And NHPC Renewable Fit Solar Projects For Government Buildings

The total long-short ratio for foreign investors rose to 1.37 from 1.36 a day earlier.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. has collaborated with state-owned NHPC Renewable Energy Ltd. for the installation of rooftop solarisation of government buildings in central ministries, states, and union territories.

"This collaboration represents a major step forward in our shared vision of a sustainable and green energy future. By leveraging our combined strengths, we are confident in achieving our goal of 100% solarisation by 2025," Deepesh Nanda, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TPREL, said.

A Memorandum of Understanding in this regard was signed on July 17, 2024, between TPREL's Nanda and S. P. Rathour, Chief Executive Officer of NHPC-REL, TPREL said in a statement.

"This initiative will not only help us meet our solarisation targets but also contribute significantly to reducing the carbon footprint of government buildings," NHPC's Chief Managing Director, R. P. Goyal, said.

An arm of Tata Power, TPREL is a developer of renewable energy projects including solar, wind, hybrid, round-the-clock, peak, floating solar, and storage systems including battery storage. It owns, operates, and maintains these projects.

*(With Inputs From PTI)*