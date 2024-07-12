"The Tata Power Co.-led power distribution firms have allocated Rs 4,245 crore towards enhancing infrastructure and upgrading networks in Odisha over the last 3-4 years.The company and the Odisha government have four joint ventures, namely TP Central Odisha Distribution, TP Western Odisha Distribution, TP Southern Odisha Distribution, and TP Northern Odisha Distribution Ltd. Together, these ventures cater to a customer base exceeding 9 million.Out of the overall investment, Rs 1,232 crore has been earmarked under different government-supported initiatives. This funding has facilitated the installation of 2,177 circuit kilometers of 33 kilovolt lines and 19,809 Ckms of 11 KV lines.Additionally, the initiative includes the deployment of 30,230 distribution transformers, aimed at enhancing the reliability of the distribution network in both rural and urban regions, according to the company's statement.The company has also commissioned 166 new primary substations, with 55% of them being automated. These efforts have led to an average of 23.68 hours of power supply per day in urban areas and 21.98 hours in rural areas, exceeding national averages.Further, the network improvement have contributed to a reduction in Aggregate Transmission and Distribution losses, averaging 17.79% in Odisha during financial year 2024, the company said.(With Inputs From PTI).Tata Power Renewable Energy Sets Up 850+ E-Bus Charging Stations Across India"