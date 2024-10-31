Tata Power Eyes 30% Revenue Boost From Solar Rooftop Business Amid Government's Green Push

Tata Power Co. expects its solar rooftop business' revenue to see a 30% year-on-year growth in fiscal 2025, with a push from the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, according to Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Dr Praveen Sinha.

Tata Power reported its financial results for the September quarter on Wednesday. Its revenue decreased by 1% to Rs 15,247 crore year-on-year from Rs 15,442 crore in Q2 of last fiscal. Net profit (before exceptional items) jumped 51% YoY to Rs 1,533 crore versus Rs 1,017 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s Q2 revenue from its solar rooftop segment stood at Rs 439 crore, while the total order book in the category was Rs 684 crore at the end of September quarter.