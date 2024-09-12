Tata Power And Tata Motors To Set Up 200 Fast-Charging Stations In Metro Cities

Vinay Pathak, Vice President & Business Head – SCV&PU, Tata Motors, said in the statement, 'This partnership will also explore avenues to maximize the use of renewable energy to make electric vehicle operations greener.' Deepesh Nanda, CEO & MD, Tata Power Renewable Energy said in the statement, "This collaboration underlines our commitment to accelerating e-mobility by providing an expansive and reliable EV Charging network across India."

Tata Power has expanded its network under the brand name of EZ Charge to over 1,00,000 home chargers, 5,500+ public, semi-public, and fleet charging points, along with 1100+ bus charging stations across 530 cities and towns.