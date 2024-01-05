Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Plans To Roll Out Over 5 EVs In Next 18 Months

TPEM Chief Products Officer, Head of HV Programs and Customer Service Anand Kulkarni said, "This architecture has been meticulously designed to enable class-leading efficiencies, maximising space, and battery capacity and enhancing the overall driving experience. acti.ev is a global-ready, future-facing pure electric architecture that enables the implementation of software-oriented features, ensuring that our vehicles are not only technologically advanced but also future-proof."

The company said acti.ev features an optimised battery pack design offering multiple range options from 300 km to 600 km along with choices for front, rear and all-wheel drives.