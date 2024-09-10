Tata Motors Wants Commercial Vehicles To Get More Outlay Under FAME-III

There should be more outlays for commercial vehicles under the yet-to-be-announced third version of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) and Electric Vehicles schemes, according to Girish Wagh, executive director of Tata Motors Ltd.

This is because FAME-II, which had an allocation of Rs 10,000 crore, had a roughly 40% allocation specifically towards electric buses. Up until then, only buses were the segment that was electrified. Since then, the market has seen launches in the light commercial vehicle or smaller trucks in the electric powertrain segment as well.

Zero-emission transition in trucking or commercial vehicles is going through natural gas as a fuel and has started seeing penetration in CNG and LNG in heavy vehicles, Wagh told NDTV Profit in an interview.

Apart from EV buses and E-LCVs, while truck makers are transitioning heavily towards CNG and LNG for medium and heavy commercial trucks, eventually, these will be electrified as well. All of these will have to be accounted for within the new scheme.

This can be achieved either through increasing the allocation from erstwhile Rs 10,000 crore outlay or increasing the percentage allocation from 40% in FAME-II to accommodate electric smaller and larger trucks.