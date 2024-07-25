Tata Motors Upgrade By Nomura Helps Nifty Auto Surge In Trade

According to Nomura, Jaguar Land Rover’s execution could lead to significant upside. The division’s earnings growth can be stronger due to a rise in average selling prices as well as margins, it said. They expect JLR's EBIT margin to expand to 8.5% in FY25 versus 7.8% for the previous fiscal and see it expanding to double digits by fiscal 2027.

It will be supported by JLR's electric vehicle transition and premium push for the Range Rover brand, Nomura said.

In its Q4 earnings presentation, Tata Motors said that they will "surprise everyone with their ‘New Jaguar’ as they completely refurbish the Jaguar line-up starting next year". They are also expected to launch the Range Rover EV and the company has secured roughly 39,000 units, it said.

Nomura has raised the target multiple for JLR to 3.5 times EV/Ebitda from 2.75 times, leading to the price increase.