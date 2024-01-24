Tata Motors To Deregister U.S.-Listed Shares

Tata Motors Ltd. has sought to deregister all its U.S.-listed securities from the country's capital markets regulator.

The company has filed Form 15F with the Securities and Exchange Commission to deregister American Depositary Shares, each representing five ordinary shares, and terminate its reporting obligations under U.S. law.

The deregistration and termination of reporting obligations are expected to become effective within 90 days after the filing of the Form 15F, unless withdrawn by the company or objected to by the SEC, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The delisting of securities in the U.S. has no impact on the current listing status or trading of the company’s equity shares on Indian bourses, it said.

In January last year, the carmaker had filed Form 25 with the SEC and the delisting of its ADS from the New York Stock Exchange became effective immediately.