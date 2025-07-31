Tata Motors To Acquire Italy Truckmaker Iveco For Over Rs 33,000 Crore In All-Cash Deal

Tata Motors Ltd. said on Thursday that it will acquire Iveco S.p.A, in a deal valuing the Italy-based truckmaker at 3.82 billion euros, or approximately Rs 33,360 crore.

The Jaguar Land Rover owner it will acquire all the 27.2 crore outstanding shares of Iveco in an all-cash public tender offer valued at 14.10 euros per share.

The $4.37 billion deal is the single largest deal by Tata Motors. The previous largest deal was in 2008, when it acquired Jaguar Land Rover from Ford for $ 2.3 billion.

The transaction will be executed through a newly formed company fully owned by TML CV Holding Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based subsidiary of Tata Motors. The Offer aims shares of Iveco, currently listed on Euronext Milan, and to delist the company from the exchange.

The news was first reported by Economic Times early Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter. Shares of Tata Motors ended 3.5% lower on BSE at Rs 668.40 apiece after the report later in the day, compared to 0.2% gains in the country's benchmark BSE Sensex.