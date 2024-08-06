Tata Motors, Tata Power Team Up To Boost EV And Solar Rooftop Adoption

Tata Motors Ltd.’s passenger electric vehicle division, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., has announced a strategic collaboration with Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. to enhance the adoption of rooftop solar systems and electric vehicles across India.

Under the partnership, TPREL will install rooftop solar systems for TPEML’s EV customers. Both companies will also work together to promote EVs, EV charging infrastructure, and solar rooftop solutions to their customer bases.

This initiative aligns with the Indian government’s ongoing support for EVs and renewable energy, including the recent launch of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, which aims to provide subsidised solar rooftop installations to 10 million households.

Shailesh Chandra, managing director of TPEML and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, emphasized the synergy between EVs and solar rooftops, noting that over 90% of EV customers use home charging and nearly 30% already have solar rooftop systems.

The partnership seeks to advance zero-emissions mobility, reduce dependence on the grid, and lower the running costs for customers.

"Combining EVs with solar rooftops offers a cost-effective and sustainable solution, accelerating the payback period for solar rooftop owners who purchase an EV," Chandra said.

Praveer Sinha, managing director and chief executive officer of Tata Power, highlighted the potential of this collaboration to drive broader adoption of both technologies. The company has already installed over 1 lakh home chargers and 5,600 public chargers across India.

