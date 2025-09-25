JLR Cyberattack Takes Toll On Tata Motors With Potential 2-Billion-Pound Loss, Supplier Strain

Jaguar Land Rover will keep its factories shut until at least Oct. 1 after a cyberattack last month paralysed its systems and forced production to stop. The disruption began to surface on Aug. 31 at the Halewood plant in Merseyside, when managers warned that the company may have been hacked.

The following day, on Sept. 1, JLR shut down its IT networks as the scale of the attack became clear. Four weeks on, the manufacturing plants are still at a standstill. Only the company’s joint venture in China appears to be operating normally.