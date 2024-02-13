Tata Motors Reduces EV Prices By Up To Rs 1.2 Lakh As Battery Prices Fall

Tata Motors Ltd. reduced the prices of its electric vehicles by up to Rs 1.2 lakh as it sees battery prices softening in the future.

“With battery cell prices having softened in the recent past and considering their potential reduction in the foreseeable future, we have chosen to proactively pass on the resulting benefits directly to customers," Vivek Srivatsa, chief commercial officer at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said in a statement.

Batteries make up a substantial part of the overall cost of an EV. As a reduction in prices gets passed on to customers, it'll bring the cost of these models closer to their cheaper fossil fuel-powered counterparts.