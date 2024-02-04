Tata Motors Q3 Review: Moderating Volume Outlook, JLR Growth Matter Of Concern, Says Nuvama

Tata Motors Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue rose 25% to Rs 1.11 lakh crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,08,517 crore).

Ebitda increased 59% to Rs 15,333 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 14,778 crore).

Margin expanded to 13.86% versus 10.89% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.6%).

Net profit up 138% to Rs 7,025 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,557 crore).

Taking in to consideration the limited upside potential and a moderating volume outlook, Nuvama has downgraded Tata Motors to Hold with an increase in target price of Rs 960. It also sees delayed dispatches in China due to the Red Sea route issue as a point of concern.

On the other hand, Emkay maintains positive outlook with a continued 'Add' and an updated target price of Rs 925.

It believes that the strong mix and healthy profitability would help meet the deleveraging target. Emkay also expects domestic CVs to peak in FY24.