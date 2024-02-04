Tata Motors Q3 Review: Moderating Volume Outlook, JLR Growth Matter Of Concern, Says Nuvama
Tata Motors' Q3 profit doubled, but concerns over JLR growth and moderating volume outlook led to downgrade by Nuvama.
Tata Motors Ltd. saw a 138% year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit in the third quarter continuing its profit streak for the fifth consecutive session.
However, luxury car demand contraction, lower-than-expected growth in India and a spike in commodity prices continued to be concerns for brokerages.
Tata Motors Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rose 25% to Rs 1.11 lakh crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,08,517 crore).
Ebitda increased 59% to Rs 15,333 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 14,778 crore).
Margin expanded to 13.86% versus 10.89% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.6%).
Net profit up 138% to Rs 7,025 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,557 crore).
Taking in to consideration the limited upside potential and a moderating volume outlook, Nuvama has downgraded Tata Motors to Hold with an increase in target price of Rs 960. It also sees delayed dispatches in China due to the Red Sea route issue as a point of concern.
On the other hand, Emkay maintains positive outlook with a continued 'Add' and an updated target price of Rs 925.
It believes that the strong mix and healthy profitability would help meet the deleveraging target. Emkay also expects domestic CVs to peak in FY24.
Here is what the brokerages are saying:
Nuvama Research:
Downgrades to hold with an increase target price of Rs 960 from the earlier Rs 910, due to limited upside potential and a moderating volume outlook.
Raises FY24–26E Ebitda by 7–8% on the back of better margins.
JLR mix could turn adverse post a benign third quarter model mix and favourable geographic mix.
Freight costs can increase and delay in dispatches due to Red Sea route disruption.
Expects employee expenses to increase 11% in the next two years on the back of the conclusion of wage agreement.
JLR volume growth and India CV business growth could lower to low single-digits, increasing the costs amidst greater maket spends in global as well as domestic markets.
Launch of EVs in JLR/India CV to keep up the pressure on margins in initial years.
Key risks include luxury-car demand contraction, lower-than expected growth in India, failure of new launches in EVs, spike in commodity prices and adverse currency movements.
Emkay
Maintains 'add' rating with an updated target price of Rs 925 from Rs 900 earlier.
Raises FY24/25/26 EPS by 3%/5%/8% on the back of strong Q3 earnings and lower JLR tax rate assumption.
Believes that the strong mix and healthy profitability would help meet the deleveraging target.
Expects upcoming model launches to aid outperformance amid weakening industry outlook.
Expects domestic CVs to peak in FY24, with margin expectations remaining resilient on pricing discipline