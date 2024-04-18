Tata Motors Plans To Make JLR Cars At Proposed Tamil Nadu Plant: Reports

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsTata Motors Plans To Make JLR Cars At Proposed Tamil Nadu Plant: Reports
Tata Motors is likely to set up a manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu with a manufacturing capacity of 2 lakh units, two-third of which will be for JLR electric cars.

18 Apr 2024, 03:14 PM IST
NDTV Profit
A Tata Motors showroom in Mumbai. (Source: Usha Kunji/NDTV profit)

Tata Motors Ltd. is reportedly planning to make Jaguar Land Rover’s electric cars at its proposed manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, highlighting the EV focus of India’s biggest automaker by revenue.

The Tata Group company is likely to set up a manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu with a production capacity of 2 lakh cars, two-thirds of which will be JLR’s upcoming electric cars, Autocar Professional reported on Thursday, citing sources. Reuters, meanwhile, said it wasn’t immediately clear which JLR cars will be produced from the plant.

Queries emailed to Tata Motors remained unanswered at the time of publishing this story.

