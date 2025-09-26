Tata Motors Names Shailesh Chandra MD And CEO With Effect From Oct. 1

Tata Motors Ltd. on Friday announced a series of significant leadership changes, including top management appointments and board-level transitions. Effective Oct. 1, Shailesh Chandra will take charge as Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tata Motors until Sept. 30, 2028, following the recommendations of its Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Chandra, who will also continue as MD of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., will succeed Girish Wagh, who will step down as Executive Director and Key Managerial Personnel of Tata Motors on Oct. 1. Wagh will move to the board of TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd., the proposed listed entity for the commercial vehicles business, as MD and CEO.

PB Balaji, currently Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Tata Motors, has resigned from his role effective Nov. 17, 2025. He will assume charge as CEO of Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc., UK on the same date. To ensure continuity, Tata Motors has appointed Dhiman Gupta as its new CFO, effective Nov. 17.

Balaji will also join the board of Tata Motors as an Additional, Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director from Nov. 17, subject to shareholder approval.

The company also announced changes in its Independent Directors. Hanne Sorensen, Kosaraju Veerayya Chowdary, and Guenter Karl Butschek will step down from the board between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2025. Sorensen will continue to serve on the board of Jaguar Land Rover, while Chowdary and Butschek will join the board of TML Commercial Vehicles.

Further, Sudha Krishnan has been appointed as an Additional, Non-Executive Independent Director of Tata Motors for a five-year term beginning Oct. 1, 2025, subject to shareholder approval.