Five Tata Group Firms, Including JLR Get Credit Ratings Boost From S&P Global

S&P Global Ratings upgraded Tata Motors Ltd.’s long-term rating to BBB from BB+ on Tuesday, stating that its move is reflective of the company’s enhanced strategic importance within the Tata group.

The outlook for Tata Motors has been revised to stable from watch-positive. The rating action follows the agency’s reassessment of Tata Motors’ increased strategic cohesiveness and operational linkages with its parent company, the report said.

This upgrade is attributed to the increased commitment and support from Tata Sons, driven by the group’s strengthened strategic integration.

The stable outlook for Tata Motors also reflects expectations of continued strong balance sheet performance and sound operational results.