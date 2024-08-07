Tata Motors Launches Tata Curvv EV In India At Starting Price Of Rs 17.49 lakh

Tata Motors has officially launched the Tata Curvv EV, marking the country's entry into the mass-market coupe SUV segment at a starting price of Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh all-India ex-showroom.

The Tata Curvv EV features a sloping roofline and the vehicle’s front design includes a connected LED DRL strip across the bonnet and sleek, lower-positioned headlights. The Curvv EV rides on new 18-inch alloy wheels and features flush-fitting door handles for a modern touch.

Under the hood, the Curvv EV is equipped with a 167 BHP electric motor, enabling acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.6 seconds. It comes with two battery options—a 55 kWh and a 45 kWh pack, the largest in its segment. With fast-charging capabilities, the Curvv EV can gain 150 km of range in just 15 minutes. Moreover the EV's encompasses a 500 litre trunk.

Tata Motors plans to offer the Curvv in both electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) variants. The EV will be available in five different variants catering to a wide range of preferences and needs. The ICE versions will be built on a new SUV platform and will feature two petrol engines and one diesel engine, complemented by manual and DCT automatic transmission options.

The Curvv EV also has AVAS for alerting pedestrians with a sound at low speed (less than 20 km/h).

Some of the safety features of the EV include six airbags as standard, 20 Level 2 ADAS features, EBD and ABS, 360 degree camera, self-tensioning seatbelts for all passengers, and isofix child safety seats.

The company also stated that, Tata Curvv is built on a new modular platform named Atlas, which can accommodate ICE and EV powertrains and manual and automatic transmissions.

The Tata Curvv boasts a range of premium in-car features including burgundy and white-grey hues, complemented by customisable mood lighting and a panoramic sunroof.

Drivers will benefit from navigation directly in front of them, while the Arcade.ev infotainment suite offers over 20 apps for entertainment. High-quality audio is provided by nine JBL speakers and a subwoofer. And, the voice-assisted infotainment system supports six regional languages, enhancing user interaction.

The Curvv features a four-spoke steering wheel with paddle shifters and an electronic parking brake with autohold as standard. The car also offers a motorised tailgate, which can be controlled via gestures, provides easy access to the collapsible rear seats, expanding cargo space to 1,000 liters. For added convenience, the vehicle includes a frunk for small items, wireless mobile charging, and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.