Tata Motors Launches New Nexon Variants Starting At Rs 8.99 Lakh

Tata Motors Ltd. has officially launched the Nexon iCNG and Nexon.ev at a starting price of Rs 8.99 lakh and Rs 13.99 lakh, respectively.

These additions make the Tata Nexon the only vehicle to be available in four distinct powertrains—petrol, diesel, CNG and electric.

Both the newly launched vehicles will have a 45-kWh battery pack, Tata Motors said in a statement.

"Nexon’s popularity has steadily increased, driven by well-timed and innovative technological upgrades, and today’s new launches further enhance its appeal. These additions take forward Tata Motor’s successful multi-powertrain strategy and ensure that there is indeed a Nexon for every need," said Vivek Srivatsa, chief commercial officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.