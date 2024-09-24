Tata Motors Launches New Nexon Variants Starting At Rs 8.99 Lakh
Tata Motors Ltd. has officially launched the Nexon iCNG and Nexon.ev at a starting price of Rs 8.99 lakh and Rs 13.99 lakh, respectively.
These additions make the Tata Nexon the only vehicle to be available in four distinct powertrains—petrol, diesel, CNG and electric.
Both the newly launched vehicles will have a 45-kWh battery pack, Tata Motors said in a statement.
"Nexon’s popularity has steadily increased, driven by well-timed and innovative technological upgrades, and today’s new launches further enhance its appeal. These additions take forward Tata Motor’s successful multi-powertrain strategy and ensure that there is indeed a Nexon for every need," said Vivek Srivatsa, chief commercial officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.
Nexon iCNG
The Nexon iCNG is India’s first turbocharged CNG powertrain, featuring a 1.2L turbocharged engine that generates 100 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque.
It also has a boot space of 321 litres and premium features like a panoramic sunroof, leatherette ventilated seats, and a 10.25 infotainment screen by Harman, along with a fully-digital 10.25 instrument cluster.
It also incorporates direct starting in CNG mode and a single ECU that facilitates automatic switching between petrol and CNG.
Safety remains a priority with the Nexon iCNG, built on a tested five-star G-NCAP-rated structure. It includes safety features such as leak detection, a fire protection device, thermal incident protection, and rear impact protection, ensuring unmatched safety for both drivers and passengers.
Nexon.ev
The Nexon.ev, featuring a 45kWh battery pack, allows for faster charging at a 1.2C rating.
With a range of 489 km (including urban and extra-urban driving) and a real-world range of 350–370 km as tested by Tata.ev, this advancement tackles a significant barrier to EV adoption—the high initial costs compared to traditional fuel vehicles.
The combination of its new battery pack and impressive features makes the Nexon.ev an appealing choice for customers.
The new Red Hot #DARK edition of the Nexon.ev enhances its premium appeal, featuring striking red accents both inside and out.
This edition also includes exclusive UI and UX designs for the infotainment system and instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, and a front trunk.
The Red #DARK edition retains highly regarded features like Arcade.ev, a smart welcome and goodbye sequence, a charging indicator integrated into the front LED DRL, as well as vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-load technology, complemented by a physical control panel inside.